Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League

  Kazi Mobarak Hossain,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 05:24 PM BdST

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League has named Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the son of the organisation's founder Sheikh Fazlul Haq Mani, as its new chairman.

He was elected unopposed during the organisation's council session at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Ramna on Saturday.

Mainul Hossain Nikhil, president of Jubo League's Dhaka north unit, was named general secretary of the ruling party's youth wing.

Parash, the eldest son of Bangabandhu's nephew Mani, is making his first foray into politics with the task of repairing the image of Jubo League, which has been marred by controversies in recent times.

He had been pursuing a career in academia having obtained a degree in English from Dhaka University. His younger brother Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is a three-time MP from Dhaka-10 constituency while their uncle Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim is a member of the Awami League's presidium and a former chairman of Jubo League.

He succeeds another relative Omar Faruk Chowdhury, who is the husband of Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim’s sister, as chairman of the organisation.

Faruk was ousted from his post amid the government's crackdown on illegal casino business in which a number of influential Jubo League leaders were implicated.

