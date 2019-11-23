Hasina asks Jubo League to rise above personal interests
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 07:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the leaders and activists of Jubo League, an organisation marred by allegations of extortion and tender rigging, to rise above personal interests and follow the principle of sacrifice in politics.
“We have to keep in mind that our greatness lies in sacrifice, not in personal gains,” she said at the seventh national congress of the ruling party’s youth front at the Suhrawardi Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Politicians should think about how they can work for the welfare of people.”
Hasina, the president of the ruling Awami League, promised to empower young leaders to build a better society.
“The key to building a country is to utilise the youth’s talent, strength and creativity."
Recalling the contribution of Jubo League leaders to the movements for democracy, the prime minister asked the young politicians to follow the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“Jubo League must flourish in such a way that it will not earn a bad name,” she said.
Hasina asked the members of Jubo League to stay away from extortion, terrorism, corruption and militancy. “People may become rich by way of corruption, but they don’t earn respect, love and affection from anyone.”
Hasina also advised the Jubo League leaders and activists to read attentively “Oshomapto Attojiboni” (The Unfinished Memoirs) and “Karagarer Rojnamcha” (Diary in Jail) by Bangabandhu, and “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” to know how he sacrificed his life and kept himself above greed and lust for the welfare of the people.
The prime minister reiterated that the ongoing drives against crimes, corruption and drugs would continue.
