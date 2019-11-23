Greed of a few leaders gives Jubo League a bad name, says Harun
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 02:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's outgoing General Secretary Harunur Rashid has blamed the misdeeds of a handful of leaders for tarnishing the image of the organisation.
He was addressing the opening session of the Jubo League's 7th National Congress at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
The ruling Awami League's youth wing has been marred by controversy in recent times after the involvement of its leaders in the casino scam and other irregularities came to the fore.
It led to the ouster of the organisation's chairman Omar Faruk along with several other influential leaders.
According to Harunur, the 'excessive greed' and 'misconduct' of a few members have sullied the image of the entire organisation.
"Our ordinary workers and activists are good people who are not afflicted with greed and ambition. They work to implement the values of our leader Sheikh Hasina."
Praising the activists of Jubo League, Harunur added, "Our activists only want a bit of love and respect. But a few people like us suffer from greed."
