Home > Politics

Greed of a few leaders gives Jubo League a bad name, says Harun

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 02:42 PM BdST

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's outgoing General Secretary Harunur Rashid has blamed the misdeeds of a handful of leaders for tarnishing the image of the organisation.

He was addressing the opening session of the Jubo League's 7th National Congress at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

The ruling Awami League's youth wing has been marred by controversy in recent times after the involvement of its leaders in the casino scam and other irregularities came to the fore.

It led to the ouster of the organisation's chairman Omar Faruk along with several other influential leaders.

But past and present leaders hope a change in leadership through the council will help the beleagured organisation regain its glory.

According to Harunur, the 'excessive greed' and 'misconduct' of a few members have sullied the image of the entire organisation.

"Our ordinary workers and activists are good people who are not afflicted with greed and ambition. They work to implement the values of our leader Sheikh Hasina."

Praising the activists of Jubo League, Harunur added, "Our activists only want a bit of love and respect. But a few people like us suffer from greed."  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Few leaders tainting Jubo League: Harun

Jubo League leaders and activists around the country gather at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan for the inauguration of the organisation's 7th National Congress. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Jubo League looks to congress for redemption

Tamanna Nusrat Bubly

AL unit expels MP Bubly for using proxy in exams

Guidelines on transport act in final stages: Quader

BNP incited transport strike: Quader

Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin. File Photo

HC upholds 13-year jail term for Mir Nasir

Oli’s LDP splits

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday on the sector’s contribution to Bangladesh’s prosperity. The Parliament Secretariat organised the workshop for MPs to give them an idea of the government’s Digital Bangladesh initiative.

Joy ‘not keen’ on AL leadership: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.