Home > Politics

Funeral prayer for MP Moinuddin Khan Badal held at parliament building

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 01:39 PM BdST

A funeral prayer for Moinuddin Khan Badal, a member of parliament and leftist leader from Chattogram, has been held at the South Plaza of the parliament building.

The freedom fighter was accorded the state honour after the funeral on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other leaders of the Awami League paid tribute to Badal by placing wreaths on his coffin.

President Abdul Hamid’s Military Secretary SM Shamim Uz Zaman paid homage on behalf of the head of state.

Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7 at age of 67. 

He was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

His body will be taken to Chattogram after the funeral prayers, said JSD Presidium Member Mushtaq Hossain. A namaz-e-janaza will held in Chattogram’s Darul Falah Jame Mosque after the Asr prayers following which he will be laid to rest beside his parents’ graves in Boalkhali.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL seeks int’l ‘partnership’ for Bangladesh

Khoka buried

Tributes pour in for Khoka

Khoka's body flown home

Moinuddin Khan Badal dies

BNP a Skype party: Morshed Khan

Samir, Kulsum to lead Krishak League

Morshed Khan quits BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.