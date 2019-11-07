Home > Politics

MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 11:13 AM BdST

Moinuddin Khan Badal, a member of parliament and leftist leader from Chattogram, has died at the age of 67 during treatment in a hospital in India, his family says.

Badal was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year, his brother Moniruddin Khan said on Thursday.

The politician was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

President Abdul Hamid has expressed condolences over the death of Badal.

