MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67

Badal was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year, his brother Moniruddin Khan said on Thursday.

The politician was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

President Abdul Hamid has expressed condolences over the death of Badal.