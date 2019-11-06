Home > Politics

Samir named president, Kulsum general secretary of Krishak League

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Nov 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 07:05 PM BdST

Awami League has announced the names of the two top leaders of its associate body, Bangladesh Krishak League.

Samir Chandra Chanda has been named president, while Umme Kulsum Smriti got the general secretary’s post. Both were the joint general secretaries of Krishak League in the immediate past committee.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the two top posts after the 10th national council of Krishak League inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The new president and general secretary would form a fully fledged committee within the next seven days, said Quader.

Motahar Hossain Mollah was the president and Shamsul Haque Reza the general secretary of the previous committee.

In an instant reaction, Samir said, “The Krishak League will play a pioneer role in strengthening the party’s leader and making the party's programmes a success.”

Smriti said, "The Awami League president has given us new responsibilities by keeping trust on us. We are ready to reciprocate that trust."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Morshed Khan quits BNP

Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York

‘Don’t you see their grief?’ Hasina

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Shahriar Hossain Chowdhury, Abdur Razzak, Shamsuzzaman Zaman

4 BNP leaders announce resignation

I need not take integrity test: Menon

Khoka in ‘critical’ condition

AL has listed 1,500 infiltrators

Police escorting BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid to jail after a special judge court sentenced him to five years in prison for dodging taxes by using the duty exemption for MPs to import a luxury car and selling the vehicle later in breach of rules.

SC upholds Harunur’s bail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.