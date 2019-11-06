Samir named president, Kulsum general secretary of Krishak League
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 07:05 PM BdST
Awami League has announced the names of the two top leaders of its associate body, Bangladesh Krishak League.
Samir Chandra Chanda has been named president, while Umme Kulsum Smriti got the general secretary’s post. Both were the joint general secretaries of Krishak League in the immediate past committee.
The new president and general secretary would form a fully fledged committee within the next seven days, said Quader.
Motahar Hossain Mollah was the president and Shamsul Haque Reza the general secretary of the previous committee.
In an instant reaction, Samir said, “The Krishak League will play a pioneer role in strengthening the party’s leader and making the party's programmes a success.”
Smriti said, "The Awami League president has given us new responsibilities by keeping trust on us. We are ready to reciprocate that trust."
