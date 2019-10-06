Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 03:04 PM BdST
Jubo League has expelled their Dhaka South unit President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Vice President Enamul Hoque Arman following their arrests in Cumilla over alleged links to the illegal casino business in the capital.
Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, publication secretary to the ruling party's youth front, announced the move on Sunday.
"As per our chairman's orders, anyone who is arrested in the drive (crackdown on illegal casinos) will immediately be expelled from the organisation. They were removed from their posts accordingly," said Iqbal.
On Sept 18, RAB busted casino operations in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra in Motijheel.
The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later.
Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GK Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.
In the wake of Khaled's arrest, Samrat was holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building. He later went into hiding once reports tying him to the illegal casino business emerged.
Arman, who claims to be a close aide of Samrat, is also implicated in the illicit gambling operations.
He recently ventured into the movie industry in Dhaka, with the first film under the banner of his production house 'Desh Bangla Multimedia' releasing last Eid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office in Kakrail
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- All set for parliamentary by-polls to Ershad’s Rangpur-3 seat
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
- List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader
- Khaleda will be released through legal fight or movement, says Mirza Fakhrul
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud
- Bureaucrats, politicians taking casino money will not be spared, warns Quader
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity
- North Korea blocks windows of tall buildings in Pyongyang to prevent spying
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- Dull voting in Rangpur-3 parliamentary by-election
- Scientist who discredited meat guidelines didn’t report past food industry ties
- Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Sunday