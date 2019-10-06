Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links

Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, publication secretary to the ruling party's youth front, announced the move on Sunday.

"As per our chairman's orders, anyone who is arrested in the drive (crackdown on illegal casinos) will immediately be expelled from the organisation. They were removed from their posts accordingly," said Iqbal.

On Sept 18, RAB busted casino operations in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra in Motijheel.

The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later.

Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GK Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

In the wake of Khaled's arrest, Samrat was holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building. He later went into hiding once reports tying him to the illegal casino business emerged.

Arman, who claims to be a close aide of Samrat, is also implicated in the illicit gambling operations.

He recently ventured into the movie industry in Dhaka, with the first film under the banner of his production house 'Desh Bangla Multimedia' releasing last Eid.