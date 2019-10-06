Home > Politics

Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Oct 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 03:04 PM BdST

Jubo League has expelled their Dhaka South unit President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Vice President Enamul Hoque Arman following their arrests in Cumilla over alleged links to the illegal casino business in the capital.

Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, publication secretary to the ruling party's youth front, announced the move on Sunday.

"As per our chairman's orders, anyone who is arrested in the drive (crackdown on illegal casinos) will immediately be expelled from the organisation. They were removed from their posts accordingly," said Iqbal.

On Sept 18, RAB busted casino operations in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra in Motijheel.

The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later.

Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GK Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

In the wake of Khaled's arrest, Samrat was holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building. He later went into hiding once reports tying him to the illegal casino business emerged.

Arman, who claims to be a close aide of Samrat, is also implicated in the illicit gambling operations.

He recently ventured into the movie industry in Dhaka, with the first film under the banner of his production house 'Desh Bangla Multimedia' releasing last Eid.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jubo League expels Samrat

RAB raids Samrat's office

Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat

All set for by-polls to Ershad seat

BB seeks Omar Faruk’s banking info

List of 'wrongdoers' with PM: Quader

Khaleda's release through legal fight: Fakhrul

Meet, free Khaleda: BNP MPs to Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.