Khaleda will be released through legal fight or movement, says Mirza Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 03:57 PM BdST
BNP will launch a movement to secure Khaleda Zia's release from jail if she is not granted bail, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
He made the remarks at a human-chain programme on Thursday, following up on the four BNP parliamentarians' call for the prime minister's intervention to free Khaleda, who has been in jail since February last year.
“Khaleda Zia will never accept being released through anyone's pity. She will be granted bail as per her legal right. No ‘false cases’ are enough to imprison her,” said Fakhrul.
“People will ensure the release of their favourite leader through a movement.”
Although the issue of bail falls within the remit of the courts, BNP legislators GM Siraj, Mosharraf Hossain, Zahidur Rahman Zahid and Rumin Farhana on Wednesday called on Hasina to intervene since Khaleda is a ‘political prisoner’.
“They have jailed our leader so that they can implement their blueprint of turning Bangladesh into a failed state,” said Fakhrul.
The human-chain programme was staged by Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.
