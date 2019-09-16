Home > Politics

Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations

  DU Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 06:06 PM BdST

Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon has resigned from the Dhaka University Senate as a student representative amid allegations of extortion against him.

His resignation came on Monday, two days after he was removed from the Bangladesh Chhatra League as its president.

“On behalf of Shovon, some students submitted the resignation letter on Monday afternoon. We’ll now take the next decision,” Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

More to follow

