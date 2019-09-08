Rita Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST
Peoples Party of Bangladesh President Rita Rahman will contest the by-polls to the Rangpur-3 seat as a BNP nominee.
The BNP had nominated Rita, the eldest daughter of Mashiur Rahman Zadu Mia, a member in the late President Ziaur Rahman’s cabinet, for the same seat during the 11th national election.
“Rita Rahman has been made the paddy sheaf candidate for the Rangpur-3 seat by-polls,” BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday.
The by-election to the Rangpur-3 seat that fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad is due on Sept 5.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the nominations can be submitted until Sept 9. The last day of withdrawing nominations is Sept 16.
After the death of Ershad, the opposition leader in the 11th national election, the parliament secretariat declared his seat vacant. The constitution asks for holding an election within 90 days of the vacancy.
Apart from Rita, the others who collected nomination forms for the by-poll are Sufia Hossain, wife of the late Mozaffar Hossain, president of the metropolitan wing of BNP, Kawsar Rahman Babla, vice-president of the metropolitan wing of BNP, Shahidul Islam Miju, general secretary in metropolitan wing of BNP and Raisuddin, general secretary of BNP’s district wing.
The BNP’s nomination board interviewed five applicants on Saturday.
The ruling Awami League has nominated Rezaul Karim Razu, general secretary of the Awami League’s Rangpur district. Jatiya Party is yet to finalise their candidate.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rita Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- Jatiya Party names Quader chairman, Raushon leader of opposition to end leadership row
- AL picks Rezaul Karim Razu as candidate for Rangpur-3
- BNP decides to contest Upazila polls
- Raushon, GM Quader ‘to meet’ over leadership deadlock at Jatiya Party
- Declaring Raushon chief is going against Jatiya Party charter: Kazi Feroz Rashid
- Jatiya Party leadership rift not Awami League's headache: Quader
- BNP's Rizvi: Plan to toll national highways is ‘anti-people’
- Ershad’s Jatiya Party facing split as Raushon, GM Quader tussle for reins
- Jatiya Party's GM Quader threatens action against Raushon loyalists amid leadership rift
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Jatiya Party leaders hold talks to end leadership deadlock
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- More than 200 fighters trying to cross into Kashmir from Pakistan: India
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact