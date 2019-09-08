Rita Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate

The BNP had nominated Rita, the eldest daughter of Mashiur Rahman Zadu Mia, a member in the late President Ziaur Rahman’s cabinet, for the same seat during the 11th national election.

“Rita Rahman has been made the paddy sheaf candidate for the Rangpur-3 seat by-polls,” BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday.

The by-election to the Rangpur-3 seat that fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad is due on Sept 5.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the nominations can be submitted until Sept 9. The last day of withdrawing nominations is Sept 16.

After the death of Ershad, the opposition leader in the 11th national election, the parliament secretariat declared his seat vacant. The constitution asks for holding an election within 90 days of the vacancy.

Apart from Rita, the others who collected nomination forms for the by-poll are Sufia Hossain, wife of the late Mozaffar Hossain, president of the metropolitan wing of BNP, Kawsar Rahman Babla, vice-president of the metropolitan wing of BNP, Shahidul Islam Miju, general secretary in metropolitan wing of BNP and Raisuddin, general secretary of BNP’s district wing.

The BNP’s nomination board interviewed five applicants on Saturday.

The ruling Awami League has nominated Rezaul Karim Razu, general secretary of the Awami League’s Rangpur district. Jatiya Party is yet to finalise their candidate.