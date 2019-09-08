Quader plays down talk of dissolving BCL central committee
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 05:19 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has played down media reports suggesting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL),the ruling party's student wing, to be dissolved.
Speculation was rife on social media that the prime minister had made the call in a meeting after growing increasingly frustrated with the activities of BCL President Rezwanul Huq Chowdhury Shovon and General Secretary Golam Rabbani.
The matter was later reported by various media outlets but Quader, the party's general secretary, said no decision has been taken over the BCL top brass.
"We had a meeting yesterday. It was a joint assembly of the parliamentary board and the local government nomination board. Polls to Rangpur-3 constituency, 22 union councils, three municipalities and seven upazila councils are coming up in October. That is why the meeting was called."
On whether a decision on BCL was reached in the meeting, Quader said, "The issue (the dissolution of BCL) may have been mentioned in passing. No formal decision on the matter was reached. That (the meeting) was not the appropriate forum for reaching such decisions."
"Some may have voiced grievances regarding certain issues. But as a general secretary of the party, I don't think it would be right for me to comment until the issue reaches the implementation process. Dissatisfaction may have been expressed, there may have been reactions to it but no decision was taken."
Asked whether the prime minister was discontent with the BCL's activities, the roads and bridges minister said, "There may be some resentment over certain issues. For instance, those among our ministers, MPs and leaders who rebelled against the party during the elections - grievances were expressed over it."
"Similarly, there are certain isolated issues regarding Chhatra League which may concern the prime minister. That is normal. But I'm not aware of any specific decision on it because the issue did not come up for discussion in that forum."
