AL picks Rezaul Karim Razu as candidate for Rangpur-3

The party’s Parliamentary Nomination Board took the decision in a meeting chaired by its chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif confirmed the decision.

The voting in the Rangpur-3 by-polls will be held on Oct 5, entirely with electronic machines.

The Jatiya Party stronghold fell vacant through the death of its chief HM Ershad, who won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.

But the ruling party is not giving up the contest this time while the opposition party is in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.