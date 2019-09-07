AL picks Rezaul Karim Razu as candidate for Rangpur-3
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 11:16 PM BdST
The Awami League has nominated its Rangpur district unit General Secretary Rezaul Karim Razu as the ruling party candidate for the Rangpur-3 seat in the upcoming parliamentary by-polls.
The party’s Parliamentary Nomination Board took the decision in a meeting chaired by its chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif confirmed the decision.
The voting in the Rangpur-3 by-polls will be held on Oct 5, entirely with electronic machines.
The Jatiya Party stronghold fell vacant through the death of its chief HM Ershad, who won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.
But the ruling party is not giving up the contest this time while the opposition party is in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Raushon, GM Quader ‘to meet’ over leadership deadlock at Jatiya Party
- Declaring Raushon chief is going against Jatiya Party charter: Kazi Feroz Rashid
- Jatiya Party leadership rift not Awami League's headache: Quader
- BNP's Rizvi: Plan to toll national highways is ‘anti-people’
- Ershad’s Jatiya Party facing split as Raushon, GM Quader tussle for reins
- Jatiya Party's GM Quader threatens action against Raushon loyalists amid leadership rift
- Jatiya Party on brink of split as Raushon loyalists name her chairman
- Raushon, loyalists oppose GM Quader’s bid to become opposition leader in parliament
- JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader
- 15 Jatiya Party MPs write to speaker for appointment of Quader as opposition leader
Most Read
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- Police detain 110 youths in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel in crackdown on gangs
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia