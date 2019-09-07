Home > Politics

AL picks Rezaul Karim Razu as candidate for Rangpur-3

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Sep 2019 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 11:16 PM BdST

The Awami League has nominated its Rangpur district unit General Secretary Rezaul Karim Razu as the ruling party candidate for the Rangpur-3 seat in the upcoming parliamentary by-polls.

The party’s Parliamentary Nomination Board took the decision in a meeting chaired by its chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif confirmed the decision.

The voting in the Rangpur-3 by-polls will be held on Oct 5, entirely with electronic machines.

The Jatiya Party stronghold fell vacant through the death of its chief HM Ershad, who won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.

But the ruling party is not giving up the contest this time while the opposition party is in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.

