Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police

But Hasan said IS is 'non-existent' in Bangladesh and could not explain the basis for the claim.

"If ever a car's tyre bursts, even that will be credited to IS. I have my suspicions. Whenever there's an explosion in Bangladesh, it is attributed to IS."

Two policemen were injured in the blast that took place around 9:20 pm on Saturday in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory intersection.

One of them was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.

Minister Tazul was unharmed in the incident.

Tazul told bdnews24.com that he and the others in his car thought it was either a bomb blast or a tyre burst when they heard the explosion.

Later, his chauffeur told him that police’s control room asked him to drive the minister away from the area quickly and safely, confirming that it was a bomb blast, the minister said.

US-based militant watchdog SITE Intelligence Group said in a tweet on Sunday that IS had claimed responsibility for the attack.

A case over the incident was started by Sub-Inspector Jahirul Islam as plaintiff under the Explosive Substances Act on Saturday, said New Market Police OC Atiqur Rahman.

Police have launched a probe into the blast, he added.