Home > Politics

Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Sep 2019 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 04:28 PM BdST

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has ruled out the involvement of Middle-East-based militant outfit Islamic State or IS in a crude bomb explosion ostensibly targeting the police in Dhaka. 

But Hasan said IS is 'non-existent' in Bangladesh and could not explain the basis for the claim.

"If ever a car's tyre bursts, even that will be credited to IS. I have my suspicions. Whenever there's an explosion in Bangladesh, it is attributed to IS."

Two policemen were injured in the blast that took place around 9:20 pm on Saturday in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory intersection.

One of them was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.

Minister Tazul was unharmed in the incident.

Tazul told bdnews24.com that he and the others in his car thought it was either a bomb blast or a tyre burst when they heard the explosion.

Later, his chauffeur told him that police’s control room asked him to drive the minister away from the area quickly and safely, confirming that it was a bomb blast, the minister said.

US-based militant watchdog SITE Intelligence Group said in a tweet on Sunday that IS had claimed responsibility for the attack.

A case over the incident was started by Sub-Inspector Jahirul Islam as plaintiff under the Explosive Substances Act on Saturday, said New Market Police OC Atiqur Rahman.

Police have launched a probe into the blast, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

By-polls to Rangpur-6 on Oct 5

Govt using Rohingya crisis: BNP

Those responsible for forced disappearances to face trial: Rizv

Ctg Jamaat chief arrested 

JP leader under fire for using Ershad’s autistic child for politics 

Rumeen retracts land application

Why only me: Rumeen asks

Govt failed on Rohingya issue: BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.