By-polls to Ershad’s Rangpur-3 on Oct 5

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Sep 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 01:45 PM BdST

The Election Commission or EC has set Oct 5 for the by-poll to Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad’s Rangpur-3 parliamentary constituency.

EC Additional Secretary Mokhlesur Rahman announced the election schedule on Sunday.

According to the schedule, a deadline of Sept 9 has been fixed for the submission of nomination papers to the returning officer for the seat.

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad addressing a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday, a day after returning home from Singapore where he had received treatment for illness. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The nominations will be scrutinised until Sept 11 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Sept 16.

The seat was declared vacant after the 90-year-old Ershad, the leader of the official opposition in the 14th parliament, died on Jul 14.

