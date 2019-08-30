Chattogram city Jamaat chief Shahjahan among 12 arrested

They were arrested from a meeting in a house at Sugandha Residential Area under Panchlaish Police Station on Thursday night, police said.



No Jamaat leader could be reached immediately for comments.



The arrestees include the Jamaat unit’s Secretary General Nazrul Islam and Organising Secretary Mohammad Ullah.



Asked about the charges against them, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said the details would be revealed later.



“The process to take legal action against the Jamaat leaders and activists is under way,” he said.



“They were arrested while holding a secret meeting. They gathered to plan acts of sabotage,” the police officer said and added some documents were recovered from the house.