‘Disturbed’ BNP MP Rumeen withdraws land application after internet criticism
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 08:09 PM BdST
Rumeen Farhana, the BNP MP from the reserved seat for women,has withdrawn her application for a piece of land at the Purbachal Residential Area in Dhaka after the request went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism.
In a letter sent to Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Tuesday, Rumeen, who had sought a10-katha or 7,200 square feet land, said, “I am withdrawing my request for a piece of land as a show of respect to the feelings of grassroots BNP leaders and activists and my well-wishers.
“I thereby request you to take necessary steps,” she wrote in the application.
The land application of Rumeen, assistant international affairs secretary of BNP, was leaked from the ministry and went viral on Facebook on Aug 25.
The social media posts on the application has drawn much criticism from the netizens, questioning her integrity as she sought the land from the very government she has long been calling “illegal” since her installation in parliament.
Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir instructed party leaders to stop criticising Rumeen in public at an event on Monday.
The daughter of late Language Movement veteran and Democratic League Chairman Oli Ahad joined the parliament this year for the first time. She is the lone BNP MP from seats reserved for women.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Govt has failed diplomatically on Rohingya issue: BNP
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- Aug 21 attack: AL will go to Supreme Court for death to Tarique Rahman
- Muhith allowed to import SUV under duty-scheme for MPs
- BNP to raise Khaleda issue internationally
- Govt conspiring to undermine Bangladesh, says BNP's Fakhrul
- DUCSU VP Nur attacked in Patuakhali allegedly by BCL
- BNP not organising event for Khaleda’s birthday on Aug 15
- Awami League leader behind rawhide price syndicate, smuggling to India: BNP
Most Read
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- DMP DC Ibrahim suspended for ‘inaction’ to stop grabbing of martyr's family land
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Sir Fazle Hasan Abed retires from BRAC Bank too, Ahsan H Mansur replaces him
- Trump says he is ready to meet Iran's President Rouhani to solve nuclear impasse
- Mobile court penalises 26 teenagers, young men over crimes
- Doctors at NICVD use new technique to perform heart surgery
- BIDA gets Sirazul Islam as new executive chairman
- Engine trouble in Biman’s hajj flight leaves some pilgrims stranded in Saudi airport