‘Disturbed’ BNP MP Rumeen withdraws land application after internet criticism

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 08:09 PM BdST

Rumeen Farhana, the BNP MP from the reserved seat for women,has withdrawn her application for a piece of land at the Purbachal Residential Area in Dhaka after the request went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism.

In a letter sent to Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Tuesday, Rumeen, who had sought a10-katha or 7,200 square feet land, said, “I am withdrawing my request for a piece of land as a show of respect to the feelings of grassroots BNP leaders and activists and my well-wishers.

“I thereby request you to take necessary steps,” she wrote in the application.   

The land application of Rumeen, assistant international affairs secretary of BNP, was leaked from the ministry and went viral on Facebook on Aug 25.

The social media posts on the application has drawn much criticism from the netizens, questioning her integrity as she sought the land from the very government she has long been calling “illegal” since her installation in parliament.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir instructed party leaders to stop criticising Rumeen in public at an event on Monday. 

The daughter of late Language Movement veteran and Democratic League Chairman Oli Ahad joined the parliament this year for the first time. She is the lone BNP MP from seats reserved for women.

