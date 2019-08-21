Aug 21 attack: AL will go to Supreme Court for death to Tarique Rahman
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2019 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 02:32 PM BdST
Awami League will go to the top court to seek BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman’s maximum punishment in connection with Aug 21 grenade attack case.
“He is the mastermind of the attack. We’ll definitely submit a writ petition to the Supreme Court to seek highest punishment for him,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader responding to a question at an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“Harkatul Jihad chief Mufti Abdul Hannan in a confessional statement said that they carried out the attack under the direction of Tarique Rahman. So, the mastermind behind the attack should get the capital punishment.”
Expressing hope that the Aug 21 killings will be tried like Aug 15, he said, “The killings have been tried in the court. But we’re preparing the paper-book for the August 21 grenade attack cases and the hearings on death references will begin.”
On Oct 10, 2018, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 people to death and Tarique Rahman along with 18 others to life imprisonment in two cases over the grenade attack.
