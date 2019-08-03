Declare war-like emergency to tackle dengue: Mirza Fakhrul asks government
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 03:14 AM BdST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has advised the government to stop paying heed to all political issues and tackle the dengue outbreak by declaring a “war-like emergency”.
The BNP leader made the suggestions while visiting some dengue patients at the Labaid Hospital in Dhaka on Friday.
All the people are concerned about the risk of contracting dengue virus through mosquito bite, according to Mirza Fakhrul.
“Some of the patients I’ve visited today are in critical condition. I think the government should start working with everyone’s help following advices from all the related people and doctors without wasting any time,” he said.
“A war-like state of emergency should be declared because time is running out,” he added, calling for combined efforts to tackle the situation.
“We think quick steps should be taken after shunning politics to save lives,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
The BNP leader also said the government has “utterly failed in running the country”, citing that the High Court censured the Dhaka city authorities for their failure to control mosquitos that carry dengue and other viruses.
“You must’ve noticed that actually the judiciary is running the country now. Steps are taken only when the court orders,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP asks health minister, Dhaka mayors to quit over dengue
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
- Mayor Khokon trying to hide graft under dengue rumour remarks: Menon
- BNP’s Fakhrul vows to intensify protests to free Khaleda from jail
- Raushon refuses to accept GM Quader as Jatiya Party chairman
- Govt will go slow on Priya Saha: Quader
- Awami League imported dengue into Bangladesh, said BNP’s Rizvi
- Washington doesn’t restrict participants’ freedom to express views at US-sponsored event: Embassy
- Barishal BNP leaders press Mirza Fakhrul for potent protests to free Khaleda
- It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- At least eight die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Several small explosions in Bangkok
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Germany trained and hired asylum seekers, then started deporting them
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
- Granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy dies after overdose at family’s compound