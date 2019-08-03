Declare war-like emergency to tackle dengue: Mirza Fakhrul asks government

The BNP leader made the suggestions while visiting some dengue patients at the Labaid Hospital in Dhaka on Friday.

All the people are concerned about the risk of contracting dengue virus through mosquito bite, according to Mirza Fakhrul.

“Some of the patients I’ve visited today are in critical condition. I think the government should start working with everyone’s help following advices from all the related people and doctors without wasting any time,” he said.

“A war-like state of emergency should be declared because time is running out,” he added, calling for combined efforts to tackle the situation.

“We think quick steps should be taken after shunning politics to save lives,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader also said the government has “utterly failed in running the country”, citing that the High Court censured the Dhaka city authorities for their failure to control mosquitos that carry dengue and other viruses.

“You must’ve noticed that actually the judiciary is running the country now. Steps are taken only when the court orders,” he said.