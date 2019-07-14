President Hamid mourns JP chief Ershad’s death

In a condolence message, the president prayed for his departed soul and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Ershad, who has been on life support for the last 10 days, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday. The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury have also condoled his death.