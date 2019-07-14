President Hamid mourns JP chief Ershad’s death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 11:12 AM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has expressed his deep shock and condolences over the death of Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.
In a condolence message, the president prayed for his departed soul and expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury have also condoled his death.
