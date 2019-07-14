Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90

Ershad breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday, Sunil Subho Roy, the party chairman's political and press secretary, told bdnews24.com.

The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.

More o follow