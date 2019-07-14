Home > Politics

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 10:13 AM BdST

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, who has been on life support for the last 10 days, has passed away.

Ershad breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday, Sunil Subho Roy, the party chairman's political and press secretary, told bdnews24.com.

The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.

More o follow

