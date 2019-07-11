Certificates, land documents, jewellery stolen from Imran Sarker’s village home
Ahsan Habib Nilu, Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 12:30 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 12:30 AM BdST
Burglars have broken into the village home of Ganajagaran Mancha Spokesperson Imran H Sarker in Kurigram’s Rajibpur Upazila and stolen valuables, including documents of land and certificates.
The break-in happened on Wednesday night, according to the family.
A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Siddiqur Rahman of Rajibpur Police Station, inspected the scene on Wednesday noon and called the incident a ‘daring theft’.
“The documents kept in several lockers were found littered on the floor,” he told bdnews24.com.
But Motiur Rahman, father of Sarker, could not immediately say what materials were stolen, he said.
There were torrential rains last night and Imran’s parents, only the occupants of the home, were sleeping, according to his father.
“I heard no sound because it was raining. The papers were in a mess. Imran's certificates and land documents are missing. There were some new clothes and jewellery. Those were not found. The gold ornaments and clothes are worth about Tk 250,000," he said.
When contacted, Sarker, who lives in Dhaka, told bdnews24.com, “In the morning, my father called to tell me about the incident. I’ve informed Kurigram’s superintendent of police about it."
Rajibpur Police Station OC Rabiul Islam said, "We’ve not received any written complaint yet. We visited the scene on receiving the news. Although many people soeculated that it was a robbery, it was a case of theft.”
Imran became a household name after the Ganajagaran Mancha movement started in February 2013 to demand maximum punishment for war criminals.
He received his MBBS degree from Rangpur Medical College. He had been involved with the BCL there.
He lost in the last general election as an independent candidate from the Kurigram-4 constituency.
