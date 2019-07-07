Home > Politics

It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jul 2019 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 03:11 PM BdST

Bangladesh Parliamentarian Cricket Team is set to participate in the first Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London on July 9-14.

In parallel to the ICC World Cup 2019, parliament members from eight cricket-playing nations -- Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and the host England will compete with bat and ball for the glory of their respective country, the foreign ministry said.

A team of 17 MPs led by Naimur Rahman Durjoy, former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team, will reach London by Sunday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam is coordinating with the host parliament in collaboration with Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The Bangladesh team met Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on the last day of the budget session before their departure for the tournament.

A four-member technical team coached by Dipu Roy Chowdhury has been preparing the Bangladesh team and they will also accompany the team.

The tournament will take place at different cricket venues in London dividing the eight teams in two groups.

Bangladesh belongs to the Group-B with Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Group-A is consisted of India, England, Australia and Sri Lanka.

However, in four practice six-a-side matches, each team will face the team of other groups on July 9 before the beginning of group-stage matches on July 10.

Two teams will proceed from each group to the semi-finals and then final. In group stage, the match will be of 15 overs and the semi-final and final would be of 20 overs.

During the tournament, parliamentarians of those countries are invited to attend receptions to be hosted respectively by Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow at his parliament residence on July 8, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the British Foreign Office on July 9 and Prime Minister Theresa May at the Rose Garden in 10 Downing Street on July 14.

The foreign ministry said it is expected that the tournament using the soft power of sport will help build friendship among MPs of the participating nations which could be termed as “friendship in pitch”.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a single WC
Warner heroics for Australia are in vain
Rahul, Rohit help India beat SL
Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs

More stories

MPs to fight in World Cup

Leftist parties’ half-day strike underway

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Beto O'Rourke attend an the Iowa Cubs baseball game in Des Moines, Iowa, Jul 4, 2019. After weeks of facing sharp criticisms over his decades-long history on issues including busing and civil rights, Biden is expected on Saturday to give the most forceful defence yet of his record, with an emphasis on his time as vice president to Barack Obama, the country’s first black president. The New York Times

Biden apologises for remarks on segregationists

Ershad’s condition improving

AL condones no extra-legal killing: Quader

BNP to let leaders contest in UP polls

BNP backs general strike against gas price hike

Democracy, Khaleda’s release are linked: Fakhrul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.