It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup

In parallel to the ICC World Cup 2019, parliament members from eight cricket-playing nations -- Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and the host England will compete with bat and ball for the glory of their respective country, the foreign ministry said.

A team of 17 MPs led by Naimur Rahman Durjoy, former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team, will reach London by Sunday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam is coordinating with the host parliament in collaboration with Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The Bangladesh team met Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on the last day of the budget session before their departure for the tournament.

A four-member technical team coached by Dipu Roy Chowdhury has been preparing the Bangladesh team and they will also accompany the team.

The tournament will take place at different cricket venues in London dividing the eight teams in two groups.

Bangladesh belongs to the Group-B with Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Group-A is consisted of India, England, Australia and Sri Lanka.

However, in four practice six-a-side matches, each team will face the team of other groups on July 9 before the beginning of group-stage matches on July 10.

Two teams will proceed from each group to the semi-finals and then final. In group stage, the match will be of 15 overs and the semi-final and final would be of 20 overs.

During the tournament, parliamentarians of those countries are invited to attend receptions to be hosted respectively by Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow at his parliament residence on July 8, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the British Foreign Office on July 9 and Prime Minister Theresa May at the Rose Garden in 10 Downing Street on July 14.

The foreign ministry said it is expected that the tournament using the soft power of sport will help build friendship among MPs of the participating nations which could be termed as “friendship in pitch”.