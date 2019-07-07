Home > Politics

Ershad not out of danger yet, says brother GM Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jul 2019 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 07:31 PM BdST

Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Mohammed Ershad’s health has improved a little thanks to him being put on life support but he is still not out of danger, GM Quader says.

Quader, his younger brother and acting chief of the party, spoke to journalists on Sunday.

Ershad's condition had deteriorated since he was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital on Jun 22, says the party.

Some of his health conditions including blood pressure have improved, the JP acting chairman said citing the doctors.

"The doctors are not sure how long they can continue the life support."

Ershad's condition remained 'unchanged' since last Saturday, he said.

Suffering from Myelodysplastic syndromes, a rare type of blood cancer, Ershad was diagnosed with lung and kidney infection after he was admitted to CMH.

He started having dialysis from Friday evening and has been undergoing hemeo diafilteration and heamo perfusion from Saturday to flush out the toxic matter from his blood, Quader said.

Nonagenarian Ershad went to National University Hospital in Singapore for treatment prior to and after the Dec 30 general election.

The Jatiya Party wanted to fly Ershad to Singapore for better treatment but the doctors there advised against it, it saying it is 'risky' for him.

Ershad's wife Raushon Ershad has sought blessings from the people for his recovery.

