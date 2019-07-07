Ershad not out of danger yet, says brother GM Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2019 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 07:31 PM BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Mohammed Ershad’s health has improved a little thanks to him being put on life support but he is still not out of danger, GM Quader says.
Quader, his younger brother and acting chief of the party, spoke to journalists on Sunday.
Ershad's condition had deteriorated since he was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital on Jun 22, says the party.
Some of his health conditions including blood pressure have improved, the JP acting chairman said citing the doctors.
"The doctors are not sure how long they can continue the life support."
Ershad's condition remained 'unchanged' since last Saturday, he said.
Suffering from Myelodysplastic syndromes, a rare type of blood cancer, Ershad was diagnosed with lung and kidney infection after he was admitted to CMH.
He started having dialysis from Friday evening and has been undergoing hemeo diafilteration and heamo perfusion from Saturday to flush out the toxic matter from his blood, Quader said.
Nonagenarian Ershad went to National University Hospital in Singapore for treatment prior to and after the Dec 30 general election.
The Jatiya Party wanted to fly Ershad to Singapore for better treatment but the doctors there advised against it, it saying it is 'risky' for him.
Ershad's wife Raushon Ershad has sought blessings from the people for his recovery.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Biden, under fire on race, apologises for remarks on segregationists
- Gas price hike: Leftist parties’ nationwide half-day strike underway
- Awami League unleashed ‘anarchy’, says Fakhrul
- Ershad shows signs of improvement, says brother
- Awami League doesn’t support extrajudicial killings: Quader
- BNP to let its leaders contest in Union Parishad polls as independent candidates
- BNP supports general strike called by leftist parties’ to protest against gas price hike
- Democracy, Khaleda's release are linked, says Fakhrul
- Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says
Most Read
- Madrasa teacher says he raped eight students in Netrokona: Police
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Mayor Atiqul urges people to accept ‘temporary’ sufferings over rickshaw ban
- Warner heroics for Australia are in vain as defeat to S Africa sets up England semi-final
- Autorickshaw driver, associate ‘admit raping’ passenger in Chattogram
- As New Zealand fights online hate, the internet’s darkest corners resist
- Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder
- BTRC unmoved as Grameenphone seeks arbitration on disputed demand after bandwidth block
- Two die after train hits truck in Gazipur