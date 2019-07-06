Home > Politics

Awami League doesn’t support extrajudicial killings: Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jul 2019 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 03:35 AM BdST

The ruling Awami League does not support extrajudicial killings, Obaidul Quader has said after the High Court asked law enforcers to be careful about the issue.

Asked for his comments on the High Court instruction, Quader told reporters in Dhaka on Friday: “Does anyone support extrajudicial killings? We don’t do it.”

The court issued the instruction on Thursday while it made an observation on the killing of Nayon Bond, the key suspect in the murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna, in a so-called gunfight with police.

“Neither the government nor the home ministry recognised it as an extrajudicial killing. What we said is ‘encounter’. Crossfire and encounter are not same. The home minister (Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal) has already talked about it,” Quader said.

