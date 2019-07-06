Awami League doesn’t support extrajudicial killings: Quader

Asked for his comments on the High Court instruction, Quader told reporters in Dhaka on Friday: “Does anyone support extrajudicial killings? We don’t do it.”

The court issued the instruction on Thursday while it made an observation on the killing of Nayon Bond, the key suspect in the murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna, in a so-called gunfight with police.

“Neither the government nor the home ministry recognised it as an extrajudicial killing. What we said is ‘encounter’. Crossfire and encounter are not same. The home minister (Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal) has already talked about it,” Quader said.