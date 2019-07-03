Ershad shows signs of improvement, says GM Quader

The 89-year-old already had a low haemoglobin level in his blood and was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on June 22.

The former military dictator is being given oxygen when his condition deteriorates.

Quader, who is also the acting chairman of the party, shared the update on his brother’s health at a press briefing on Wednesday. Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga was present in the briefing.

“The condition of Hussain Mohammad Ershad has been improving. The infection in his lungs has reduced and he is breathing quite normally,” Quader said.

“He couldn’t urinate because of the kidney ailment but that has improved too. He has urinated 400mm in past four days,” Quader told the journalists citing the doctors at CMH.

The overall condition of Ershad is “satisfactory”, he said, citing the doctors.

But the doctors have decided to keep Ershad under intensive care as he is still not out of danger, according to Quader.

“His condition may improve in one or two days, we believe. He may get back to normal,” the Jatiya Party leader said.

After visiting the leader of the opposition in parliament on Monday evening, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Ershad was on “life support” and in a “critical” condition.

But Quader said the time Ershad needed to get oxygen “under pressure” was reducing.

Quader went to meet Ershad at the CMH at 11:30am. “He gestured with his hand when I went beside his bed. He opened his eyes and looked at me when I touched his forehead.”

The Jatiya Party has called an emergency meeting of its presidium at Banani office.

“We’ll discuss the issue of flying the chairman abroad when his condition becomes stable. We can’t send him abroad without the decision of the presidium members,” said Secretary General Ranga.