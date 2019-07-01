Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 02:25 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 02:28 AM BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad is being given oxygen as his health has deteriorated with water in his lungs, according to his brother GM Quader.
The 89-year-old former military strongman, now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, was improving on Saturday but his health worsened on Sunday morning, Quader told a news conference at their Banani offices in the evening.
“He has water in his lungs. Infection has also been detected. He was later given oxygen as his breathing difficulties worsened,” added Quader, also the acting chairman of the party.
Doctors said they were trying to cure the infection by changing his medication, according to him.
“His condition has not deteriorated since morning. The doctors believe his health will improve if the trend continues,” he said.
The family were ready to take the leader of the official opposition in parliament abroad for advanced medical care, Quader said, but added: “We have confidence in CMH for his treatment now.”
After midnight, Quader in a Facebook post wrote: “His condition is unchanged. He is still on oxygen support.”
Jatiya Party Joint Secretary General Monirul Islam Milon had the same things to tell bdnews24.com around 12:30am on Monday.
Ershad’s wife and Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad visited the former president in the afternoon, Milon said.
“She gave the doctors the permission to put him on life support. But the situation has not necessitated that measure until now,” the Jatiya Party leader added.
She hoped for a full recovery of the party chairman and urged the people to pray for her husband’s early recovery and well-being.
Ershad has been ill for quite some time, suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the CMH on June 22.
He returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, just ahead of the general election after treatment in a Singapore hospital.
He pulled himself out of the electoral race in the Dhaka-17 seat citing his illness, but contested in the Rangpur-3 constituency without campaigning and won the election.
He went to parliament to take oath in January on a wheelchair.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina
- BNP’s Selima Rahman questions failure to arrest Nayon Bond earlier
- Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
- LDP chief Oli Ahmad forms new political bloc, remains in BNP-led coalition
- Ershad's health gradually improving: Jatiya Party
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad back in hospital as his health deteriorates
- Awami League leaders listen to youths, speak about future plans
- Expelled JCD leaders stage protests near BNP office
- JCD to pick new leaders on July 15; SSC examinees of 2000, younger candidates eligible
- Awami League reiterates pledge to build ‘Golden Bangladesh’ on founding anniversary
Most Read
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table