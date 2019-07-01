Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says

The 89-year-old former military strongman, now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, was improving on Saturday but his health worsened on Sunday morning, Quader told a news conference at their Banani offices in the evening.

“He has water in his lungs. Infection has also been detected. He was later given oxygen as his breathing difficulties worsened,” added Quader, also the acting chairman of the party.

Doctors said they were trying to cure the infection by changing his medication, according to him.

“His condition has not deteriorated since morning. The doctors believe his health will improve if the trend continues,” he said.

The family were ready to take the leader of the official opposition in parliament abroad for advanced medical care, Quader said, but added: “We have confidence in CMH for his treatment now.”

After midnight, Quader in a Facebook post wrote: “His condition is unchanged. He is still on oxygen support.”

Jatiya Party Joint Secretary General Monirul Islam Milon had the same things to tell bdnews24.com around 12:30am on Monday.

Ershad’s wife and Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad visited the former president in the afternoon, Milon said.

“She gave the doctors the permission to put him on life support. But the situation has not necessitated that measure until now,” the Jatiya Party leader added.

Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahe Ershad accompanied Jatya Party Senior Co-Chairman Raushon when she visited Ershad on Friday, according to a statement from her office.

She hoped for a full recovery of the party chairman and urged the people to pray for her husband’s early recovery and well-being.

Ershad has been ill for quite some time, suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the CMH on June 22.

He returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, just ahead of the general election after treatment in a Singapore hospital.

He pulled himself out of the electoral race in the Dhaka-17 seat citing his illness, but contested in the Rangpur-3 constituency without campaigning and won the election.

He went to parliament to take oath in January on a wheelchair.