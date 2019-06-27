Ershad's health gradually improving: Jatiya Party

There has been a '25 percent improvement' in his health in the last 24 hours, according to Ershad's brother and the party's Acting Chairperson GM Quader, citing doctors.

"Ershad is receiving treatment to prevent an infection from spreading, the acting chairperson said citing the doctors. He'll need time to recover completely," said

Jatiya Party Deputy Office Secretary MA Razzak.

His oxygen mask was removed on Thursday morning, said Shamim Haider Patwary, member of the party's presidium.

"His blood pressure is normal now. He is able to open his eyes and is responding to doctors. ," he told bdnews24.com.

Ershad has undergone a few medical tests, the results of which will be available on Friday, he added.

He will be shifted to a general bed when his condition improves further, said Shamim.

Ershad had been suffering from physical ailments prior to the 11th national election on Dec 30.

He had a combination of low heamoglobin and liver complications. The former military ruler went to Singapore for medical treatment on Jan 20 after taking his oath as an MP. Since his return home, he has been receiving treatment regularly at CMH.

He was admitted to the hospital on Jun 22 when his condition deteriorated. He was then shifted to the 'critical unit' on Wednesday, said GM Quader.