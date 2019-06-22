Home > Politics

Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jun 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 10:30 PM BdST

The engineer being investigated for unusual expenditure in purchasing furniture and other household items for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant staff has never been a member of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed.

Masudul Alam, who was withdrawn after the allegations surfaced last month, was not a student of BUET either, according to the BNP secretary general.

Following media reports on the alleged corruption, the housing and public works ministry formed two separate investigation panels.

The purchase prices of various stuff to furnish the project’s apartments for the officials and employees were unusually higher than the market prices, the media reported.

Each pillow, the reports claimed, was bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building was at Tk 760.

In response to a query on the reports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament on June 17 that Alam had been a vice president of the BNP’s student wing JCD at BUET.

Masudul Alam

Masudul Alam

Asked about the prime minister’s claim, Mirza Fakhrul told reporters after a meeting of the BNP National Standing Committee in Dhaka on Saturday: “These remarks are utter lies. She (Hasina) lied in parliament. Such falsification by a prime minister is unacceptable” 

“In fact, engineer Masudul Alam was not a student of BUET, but Khulna University of Engineering and Technology or KUET,” he said, claiming the BNP gathered all information on Masudul.

Alam lived in room No. 26 of KUET’s AK Fazlul Huq Hall and was a student of civil engineering department with the roll No. 92135, according to the BNP leader.  

“He has never been involved in JCD’s politics. He might have been with a leftist students’ organisation. Now he is linked to Bangabandhu Prokoushol Parishad,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
Williamson ton sets WI testing target
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

BNP set for national council: Fakhrul

Agencies abducting citizens on contract: Rizvi

Voter apathy worries EC's Mahbub

Selima, Tuku in BNP standing committee

Budget anti-people: BNP

Budget for oligarchs: Amir Khosru

Realistic budget: AL

Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.