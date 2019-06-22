Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 10:30 PM BdST
The engineer being investigated for unusual expenditure in purchasing furniture and other household items for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant staff has never been a member of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed.
Masudul Alam, who was withdrawn after the allegations surfaced last month, was not a student of BUET either, according to the BNP secretary general.
Following media reports on the alleged corruption, the housing and public works ministry formed two separate investigation panels.
The purchase prices of various stuff to furnish the project’s apartments for the officials and employees were unusually higher than the market prices, the media reported.
Each pillow, the reports claimed, was bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building was at Tk 760.
In response to a query on the reports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament on June 17 that Alam had been a vice president of the BNP’s student wing JCD at BUET.
Masudul Alam
“In fact, engineer Masudul Alam was not a student of BUET, but Khulna University of Engineering and Technology or KUET,” he said, claiming the BNP gathered all information on Masudul.
Alam lived in room No. 26 of KUET’s AK Fazlul Huq Hall and was a student of civil engineering department with the roll No. 92135, according to the BNP leader.
“He has never been involved in JCD’s politics. He might have been with a leftist students’ organisation. Now he is linked to Bangabandhu Prokoushol Parishad,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BCL, Shibir clash over Mamaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram
- BNP gears up for national council amid turmoil
- Voter apathy an ominous sign for Bangladesh: Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar
- BNP leader Rizvi accuses security personnel of abducting Bangladesh citizens on contract
- Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members
- ‘Anti-people’ Bangladesh budget will heap tax burden: BNP
- Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru
- Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’
- Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi at BNP office
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
- Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup
- US cities brace for immigration raids, say they will not participate
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Kim, Xi agree to grow ties whatever external situation
- Rain on the radar as low over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
- RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’