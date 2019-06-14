‘Anti-people’ Bangladesh budget will heap tax burden: BNP

“Overall, it will increase economic pressure on a larger group of people. It won’t fulfil their expectations. Because this budget is against the people,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a press conference at its Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Friday.

The secretary general came up with the party’s official reaction a day after AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the Tk 5.23 trillion national budget, his maiden one as finance minister, with a target of 8.2 percent GDP growth and huge revenue collection mainly from VAT and income tax.

Mirza Fakhrul, who taught economics in college, dubbed the budget “ambitious” and said it lacked plans to meet the basic needs – food, clothing, education, healthcare - of the general people.

“The people will reject the budget…because it won’t fulfil their expectations,” he said.

“This budget will create direct pressure on the people. Their actual income has dropped, inequality has risen, the rich is getting richer and the poor poorer.

“The most affected will be the low- and middle-income people. The burden of taxes on them will rise,” he said.