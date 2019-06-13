Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2019 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 11:24 PM BdST
The first budget of the Awami League government in its third consecutive term aims to give facilities to “oligarchs”, BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said.
It has failed to fulfill the people’s expectations as well, according to the former minister.
AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 5.23 trillion budget in parliament on Thursday, his maiden one as finance minister, with an 18 percent increase from the last one and a target of 8.2 percent GDP growth.
The ruling Awami League has welcomed it as “realistic and people-oriented”, taking out processions to celebrate.
“The budget they have presented and the financial activities ongoing now are to facilitate a class. A certain class has captured even budget management,” he said.
“The country is not being run by market economy. The economy and politics of the country have been held hostage by an oligarchic class,” he added.
He claimed the country’s macro-economy has collapsed with investments stalled, liquidity crisis in the banking sector and a near-dead stock market.
The huge government borrowing from banks has caused the impasse in investment and discouraged people to deposit money, he said.
“Bangladesh’s economy is going to become a debt-based economy. It is the most horrific thing that we are nearing a death trap. Danger will come when we will have to repay the loans,” Khosru said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru
- Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’
- Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi at BNP office
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
- Government faces no international pressure over Khaleda, says Quader
- Disgruntled Chhatra Dal leaders padlock BNP office
- BNP’s Rumeen takes oath as reserved seat MP
- Jatiya Party’s Ziauddin Bablu injured after bathroom slip on Eid morning
- BNP's Rizvi expresses concern over discovery of petrol bomb in BSMMU
- Jailed Khaleda has Eid lunch with relatives at BSMMU
Most Read
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Kamal keeps tax-free income limit, corporate tax rates unchanged for FY20
- Finance Minister Kamal proposes to slap 15% tax on stock dividend
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- PM Hasina to hold budget briefing Friday as her deputy falls ill