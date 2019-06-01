AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy

The deputy chief of staff of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during the Liberation War says Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not utter the words “Joy Pakistan” in his historic March 7 speech in 1971.

Accompanied by his wife Farida Khandaker, the first Air Force chief of Bangladesh broke the silence, which he maintained for years despite widespread criticism and protests, at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

“I don’t think that the Liberation War was triggered by this speech by Bangabandhu. The last words of this speech were, ‘Joy Bangla! Joy Pakistan!’” he wrote on page 32 of the first edition of his book “1971: Bhetore Baire” (1971: Inside and Outside) published in 2014.

“This information was false and included in my book. I accept responsibility for this,” Khandaker said on Saturday, reading out a written speech.

“And Bangabandhu did not utter the words ‘Joy Pakistan’ in his March 7 speech. He did not mention the two words in his speech,” Khandaker said on Saturday.

"So, I am withdrawing the entire section containing the mentioned part on page 32 of my book. I apologise to the nation and the departed soul of Bangabandhu."

He also said he hopes publisher Prothoma Prokashon will reprint the book by dropping the withdrawn parts.

In the preface of the book, Khandaker said he was careful enough to write it and had to rise above emotions to publish unpleasant truth.

Amid a storm of criticisms after the publication of the book, Khandaker resigned as the chairman of Sector Commanders’ Forum when the other war veterans differed with him.

Khandaker was also sued and faced a demand for banning the book in parliament.

Awami League leaders alleged that a certain quarter provoked him to write the book while the opposition BNP said the book proved Awami League leaders’ comments wrong.

In the press conference, Khandaker started his speech by describing Bangabandhu as “the great architect of independence Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”. He also spoke about the colourful life of Bangabandhu.

“I am 90 years old. I consider this the biggest mistake in my life. Stung by my conscience, I seek forgiveness from the departed soul of Bangabandhu and the nation in my twilight hours."

Khandaker, who worked as the planning minister in the cabinet of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for five years after the Awami League returned to power in 2008, also expressed gratitude to Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.

“Bangladesh is on top of its fame now as the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s eligible daughter honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh is known to the world as a middle-income country now. Bangladesh is free from war criminals because of her intelligent leadership,” Khandaker said, praising Hasina.

“I’m near the end of my life as a freedom fighter and I am grateful to Bangabandhu’s daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana."