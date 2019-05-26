Awami League leader Faruk Khan joins Gono Forum Iftar event

Presidium Member Faruk is the first Awami League leader to have attended any programme of the Gono Fourm after it had joined hands with the BNP to topple the ruling party before elections by forming the Jukto Front alliance.

The Goo Forum organised the Iftar party at the Razmoni Isha Kha hotel in Dhaka’s Kakrail on Sunday.

Faruk conveyed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Ramadan greetings to the opposition leaders at the Iftar.

“She has told me she would not attend the programme due to personal and health reasons,” he said.

“We will pray today so that Allah gives her the ability to do better in running the country and serving the people,” he added.

Dr Kamal thanked the leaders of different political parties for responding to Gono Forum invitation.

Among the Jukto Front leaders, the BNP’s Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nagorik Oikya’s Mahmudur Rahman Manna were in attendance.

Economist Rehman Sobhan, public health activist Zafrullah Chowdhury and Mainul Hosein, a former adviser to the military-controlled caretaker government, were also present.

On Saturday, no-one from the Oikya Front attended Hasina’s Iftar party for politicians at the Ganabhaban, her Special Assistant Biplab Barua told bdnews24.com.