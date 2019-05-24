Home > Politics

Government pushing Khaleda towards death in jail, says BNP

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 06:12 PM BdST

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of pushing Khaleda Zia towards her death by keeping her in jail without proper medical care.

The BNP chairperson has been in jail for more than a year following her conviction in a corruption case. She is currently receiving treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, the BNP secretary general said the government is resorting to deception to block Khaleda’s bail in two cases.

“You have seen on Thursday how the government is creating obstacles in the two cases.  She should have received bail immediately. But the attorney general initially said he was sick before claiming to be busy with something else. The government is resorting to deception,” he said.

“The government is using deception to deny the BNP chairperson her legal right to be released. They are trying to interfere with the workings of the court and are gradually pushing the people’s leader towards her death by not providing her treatment.”

“Does the government just want to kill our leader by keeping her in prison without treatment?” he asked.

If Khaleda is not released to get proper treatment, then the government will be held liable for anything bad happening to her, he warned.

Asked if there is any connection between Khaleda’s release and the BNP’s decision to join parliament, Fakhrul said, “We have joined the parliament because of the present political situation, for the sake of democracy and for the sake of our party.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jubo League leader ‘bars’ rice purchase

File Photo

Photos of paddy on fire are of India: AL

A view of a temporary court set at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Khaleda moves to stop trial at Keraniganj jail

Cabinet shuffle to speed up work: Quader

BNP names Rumeen Farhana for woman’s seat

AL picks Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls

Quader set for ‘second innings’

Hasina acted like a mother: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.