Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls

T Zaman Niketa Bogura, a joint general secretary of the ruling party’s Bogura district unit, will contest in the by-polls slated for on June 24 with the boat logo.

The Awami League’s local government nomination board picked Zaman in a meeting at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Ganabhaban residence on Sunday, the party’s Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif said.

In the Dec 30 parliamentary elections last year, the Awami League did not field any candidate for the seat.

The Jatiya Party’s Nurul Islam Omar was the candidate of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance for the constituency.

The BNP and its allies had rejected the results of the polls and said their victorious candidates, numbering eight, would not take oath.

All of them, except BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, finally took oath of office after much drama.

The BNP is yet to confirm whether it is contesting in the by-polls to the Bogura-6 seat won by party chief Khaleda Zia in all the elections from 1991.

Convicted in two corruption cases, she is serving total 17 years in jail now.