BNP holds human-chain protest for Khaleda’s release
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 01:35 PM BdST
BNP leaders and activists have formed a human-chain in the capital demanding Khaleda Zia’s unconditional release from jail and proper medical treatment.
The protest started around 12 pm Wednesday near the National Press Club and is set to run for an hour.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were among those who formed a part of the human chain.
BNP activists with banners and placards started assembling in front of the National Press Club around 11 am to take part in the demonstration. They shouted slogans calling for the release of Khaleda from prison.
The police presence in the Press Club area has been increased in the light of the human-chain programme.
Khaleda has been in prison since February last year. She has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
She is serving the sentences at the old central jail on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Resolution placed in US congress to push Bangladesh government to ‘dismantle’ Jamaat
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- BNP delegation seeks help from home ministry for Khaleda’s treatment
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- BNP will hold human-chain protest in Dhaka for Khaleda’s release
- Quader leaves BSMMU, on his way to Singapore for treatment
- Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’
- BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
Most Read
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- IAF shoots down Pakistani drone on Rajasthan border
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Pakistan vows again to act against militants on its soil as global pressure grows