Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister

The minister spoke in a press briefing after a BNP team met him to discuss the treatment of the former prime minister imprisoned since February 2018 in a corruption case.

The panel formed for the medical treatment of Khaleda following a court order, met her on Feb 24 and suggested some health tests, Khan said.

“They suggested sending her to BSMMU again for medical tests. We’re implementing the decisions made by the panel. We’ll send her to BSMMU again for treatment.”

Responding to a media query, Khan said: “We’ll send her soon. We’ll ask the IG prisons to follow the instruction by the medical board and send her to the Bangabandhu hospital.”

Khan has “listened to us carefully and assured us of necessary measures to ensure proper treatment for her, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following the meeting with the home minister.

“We believe the home minister will keep his promise and take the most effective measure to ensure the best treatment for our leader Khaleda Zia.”