BNP will hold human-chain protest in Dhaka for Khaleda’s release

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a statement on Wednesday that the hour-long demonstration will start 11:00am on Mar 6 in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Khaleda, chief of the BNP, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in two corruption cases. She has been in the abandoned Dhaka Central Jail since February 2018.

“She herself came to the prison’s temporary court yesterday and said, ‘I am not feeling well.’ Like our countrymen, we are sad and extremely concerned about her health,” said Rizvi saying Khaleda’s health has severely deteriorated in prison.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rizvi said, “Put an end to this cruel, barbaric behaviour.”

Rizvi claimed that popular political prisoners had not been subjected to such ‘inhumane behaviour’ even in the colonial era.

“Do not sacrifice civilisation, justice and humanity to cling on to power illegally. Avoid inhumanity. There is still time, release our leader and provide her with opportunity for treatment.”