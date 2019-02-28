Outcome of mayoral election predetermined: BNP’s Rizvi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:23 PM BdST
The outcome of the Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral bypolls had already been decided on the eve of the election, says BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
“The result of today’s election was fixed last night. Ballots have already been cast in favour of the ruling party’s candidate,” the BNP senior joint secretary general said at a media briefing on Thursday.
“The ballot boxes were undoubtedly stuffed last night. They will only announce the outcome today.”
The BNP, its allies and most other parties shunned the election after losing the Dec 30 parliamentary polls by a huge margin to the Awami League.
Most of polling stations also saw low turnouts from the electorate, indicating a lack of voter enthusiasm in the election.
“Look at the state of the city today. Is there any heated competition anywhere? Elections are a festival in our country. Are there any signs of festivities?” said Rizvi.
According to Rizvi, the ruling Awami League government has ‘killed’ the spirit of competition in democracy.
“They have turned Bangladesh into an autocratic nation. They have staged this election to maintain the façade of a democracy. They are trying to perform plastic surgery to cover their face of autocracy with democracy,” he said.
“But they’re failing to do that. The face of an autocrat is so cruel and ruthless that it can’t be masked through a plastic surgery. It always reveals itself.”
