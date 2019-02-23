BNP leader Farooque demands party hearing to find out own mistakes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 04:06 AM BdST
BNP leader Zainal Abedin Farooque has demanded that the party leadership hold a hearing to find out their own mistakes that led to its worst electoral debacle in recent memory.
He made the demand at the ‘public hearing’ organised by the Jatiya Oikya Front on alleged vote rigging in Dhaka on Friday.
Farooque, who lost after running for Noakhali-2, referred to different pre-polls events and said analysing those will make it clear how the party was defeated by the Awami League’s strategy.
Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain presided over a seven-strong panel that heard the allegations raised by the candidates of the alliance.
He believes the party should have held protest programmes to free their chief Khaleda Zia from jail when the supporters were pumped up before the vote.
He also blamed Dr Kamal for his failure to anticipate the Awami League’s “strategy of vote rigging” and announce any tough programme after losing in the “engineered” elections.
The Oikya Front should have gathered its candidates in Dhaka for demonstration as suggested by senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed “in a leaked phone conversation with Barkatullah Bulu” when the authorities denied it permission to rally three days before the polls, Farooque said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Farooque demands party hearing to find out own mistakes
- Oikya Front leaders place election complaints at 'public hearing'
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
- BNP leader Fakhrul returns home after treatment in Singapore
- Awami League has no alternative to Hasina, says Quader
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- 74 candidates, mostly of BNP, challenge parliamentary election results in court
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- 'Dream of a safe place': Saudi sisters in hiding in Hong Kong after fleeing family
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- Russia, US, UK, India condole Chawkbazar fire victims