Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami

Razzak will always remain a “beloved friend” to the Jamaat, Secretary General Shafiqur Rahman said in a statement issued hours after the assistant secretary general tendered his resignation on Friday.

“We are pained and hurt at his resignation. Resignation is every member’s recognised right. We pray for his health and wellbeing,” Shafiqur said.

Razzaq, who headed the legal battle to get top Jamaat leaders cleared of war crimes charges, cited the Islamist party’s failure to apologise for opposing Bangladesh’s independence and supporting Pakistan during the war for his resignation.

He also cited failure to reform party charter in a letter sent to chief Maqbul Ahmed from the UK.

“Over the last three decades I have been trying relentlessly to persuade Jamaat to have a frank discussion of the events of 1971, Jamaat’s role in those events and why it decided to support Pakistan and apologise for that decision,” Razzaq wrote in his letter.

He noted that all his efforts were unsuccessful and that as a result, “those who were born after 1971 and even the many unborn generations who may be associated with Jamaat in future will have to bear this burden".

The resignation letter also stated that he had tried to reform Jamaat “from within” ever since he joined the party that had actively opposed the 1971 Liberation War.

Shafiqur did not touch on these issues in his statement.

Remembering Razzaq’s contribution to the party “with due respect”, the Jamaat secretary general said, “We hope our friendly relations with him will continue.”