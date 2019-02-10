Symbols allocated for Dhaka North City Corporation election

Election authorities have also allocated election symbols to councillor aspirants in 36 general wards and 12 reserved wards in both the north and south city corporations.

Dhaka North City Corporation Returning Officer Abul Kashem has allocated the symbols to the candidates in his jurisdiction, while Returning Officer Rakib Mondol allocated the symbols to the councillor candidates in general and reserved women seats in Dhaka South.

In Dhaka North, the authority assigned the ‘boat’ symbol to Atikul Islam from the Awami League, the ‘plough’ to Shafin Ahmed from Jatiya Party, the ‘mango’ to Anisur Rahman Dewan from NPP, the ‘table clock’ to independent candidate Abdur Rahim and the ‘tiger’ to Shaheen Khan from PDP.

One mayoral candidate in Dhaka North and 68 candidates in extended wards in Dhaka North and South withdrew their nominations on Saturday, the deadline to withdraw nomination.

“The contestants can begin their campaign after the symbol allocation. They have to stop the campaign 32 hours prior to the election,” said Returning Officer Abul Kashem.

The candidates can continue their campaign until 12:00 am on Feb 26.

The by-poll schedule for ward 9 and 20 in Dhaka North City was announced as the councillors in those wards have recently passed away. But Mujib Sarwar Masum was unopposed in ward 9, which means there was no need for the by-poll in the ward.

More than 250 nominees are contesting the general and reserve ward posts in both Dhaka North and South in the election.