Singer Shafin revives his run for Dhaka North City mayor

The Election Commission announced the decision on Wednesday after hearing his appeal against its rejection of his nomination for default loans.

The celebrity lead singer and bassist of Miles is going to contest in the Feb 28 mayoral by-polls with the Jatiya Party’s ‘plough’ symbol.

“The returning officer had rejected my nomination papers due to default loans even though my bank accounts were clear. Dhaka Divisional Commissioner (EC appellate judge) has granted my petition challenging the returning officer’s decision,” Shafin told bdnews24.com.

“I hope the voting will be more competitive now as I have got back my candidacy. We are looking forward to a good election,” he added.

According to his affidavit, Shafin’s annual income is Tk 850,000.

He owns Tk 10,000 cash, Tk 300,000 bank deposits, but no immovable assets. His wife has 25 Bhori (1 Bhori = 11.664 grams) golden ornaments.

The EC announced a schedule for the by-election last year after the death of Mayor Annisul Huq in 2017.

Shafin, son of famous Nazrul Sangeet exponent Firoza Begum and composer Kamal Dasgupta, emerged as the contender of the Nationalist Democratic Movement or NDM formed by Bobby Hajjaj at the time.

The by-election was halted following a High Court injunction and the EC announced the new schedule after the court lifted the bar.

Among the rivals of Shafin is readymade garment sector entrepreneur Atiqul Islam, who is running with the ruling Awami League’s ‘boat’ symbol.

Bobby Hajjaj, son of controversial tycoon Musa Bin Shamser, is also contesting in the by-polls.

The BNP, which rejected the results of the Dec 30 parliamentary elections alleging widespread rigging and irregularities, has announced a boycott of the DNCC mayoral by-polls.