BNP-backed Doctors Association of Bangladesh gets convening committee

A new convening committee of 161 for the association has also been formed, according to a media release issued by BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir RIzvi on Sunday.

Professor Farhad Halim Doner is heading committee as the convenor.

Dr Obaidul Kabir Khan has been made the member secretary and Dr Mohiuddin Bhuiyan Masum the treasurer of the new committee.

It has been asked to form a fully fledged committee through central council within three months, according to the release.

Prof AKM Azizul Haque was the president and Prof AZM Zahid Hossain general secretary of the dissolved committee for a long time.