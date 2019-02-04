Home > Politics

BNP-backed Doctors Association of Bangladesh gets convening committee

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2019 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 01:32 AM BdST

The old committee of the BNP-backed Doctors Association of Bangladesh or DAB has been dissolved.

A new convening committee of 161 for the association has also been formed, according to a media release issued by BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir RIzvi on Sunday.

Professor Farhad Halim Doner is heading committee as the convenor.

Dr Obaidul Kabir Khan has been made the member secretary and Dr Mohiuddin Bhuiyan Masum the treasurer of the new committee.

It has been asked to form a fully fledged committee through central council within three months, according to the release.

Prof AKM Azizul Haque was the president and Prof AZM Zahid Hossain general secretary of the dissolved committee for a long time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shafi’s blessings ‘delight’ Kamal

DAB gets convening committee

Hajjaj’s party gets EC registration

Oikya Front not attending Ganabhaban party

Sultan Mansur defying Dr Kamal

Corruption runs deep: Rizvi

‘Sister’ Hasina remembers Syed Ashraf

11th parliament for equal opportunities

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.