Ahmed Shafi’s blessings ‘delight’ Home Minister Kamal

The minister saw Shafi at the Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam madrasa run by the Islamist leader at Hathazari on Friday.

Kamal came to seek Shafi’s blessings ahead of the Biswa Ijtema, the annual gathering of Tabligh Jamaat, the Hifazat chief’s office said in a statement.

Shafi offered “special” prayers and urged the home minister to take measures to ensure security and smooth supervision of the Ijtema.

“The home minister was very happy when he came last year. He said he was delighted this time also,” the statement said.

Kamal met Shafi on Feb 2 last year before parliamentary elections.

The home minister had coordinated government activities to raise awareness among Islamic scholars against militancy amid discussions over the trend of Qawmi madrasa students joining terrorist groups. Hifazat is a Qawmi madrasa-based group.

Sarwar Kamal, the editor of the Hathazari madrasa’s monthly publication Moinul Islam, said Kamal spent around an hour with Shafi in the afternoon.

Kamal and Shafi shook hands and exchanged greetings, he said.

The homer minister paid the call on Shafi on his way back from a programme at Fatikchharhi.

Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi MP and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elius Hossain were also present.

Shafi, criticised for his controversial views on female education, recently made headlines after asking parents not to send their girls to school.

He later said he was only speaking against coeducation, but the media misquoted him.