BNP protests new parliament before its first session
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 12:30 PM BdST
The BNP has held protests in front of Dhaka’s National Press Club before the first session of the 11th national parliament begins on Wednesday.
The human chain demonstration was joined by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moyeen Khan.
The others were Selima Rahman, Abdus Salam, Ataur Rahman Dhali, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Shahid Uddin Chaudhury Annie, Zahiruddin Swapan and Abdus Salam Azad.
The hour-long programme began at 11.00am. Leaders and activists from the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan wing, Jubo Dal, Sechcha Sebak Dal, Mohila Dal, Chhatra Dal and other organisations were also seen in the protest.
The leaders stood on the pavement outside the National Press Club and shouted slogans to demand the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, jailed over graft for nearly a year.
A large number of police personnel were deployed in the press club area.
The ruling Awami League has returned to form a third-consecutive term in government after winning the election on Dec 30.
The BNP, which won six seats, has been demanding the cancellation of results and a fresh polls under a neutral body amid allegations of vote rigging and other irregularities.
The first session of the 11th national assembly is likely to begin at 3.00 pm. But six winning contestants of the BNP have refused to take oath of office.
Despite several calls from Awami League leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP, which boycotted the previous election, has decided to boycott the 11th national parliament.
More stories
