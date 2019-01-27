Awami League’s Yunus Sarkar wins Gaibandha-3 seat
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 10:17 PM BdST
The Awami League aspirant Yunus Ali Sarkar has won the election to the Gaibandha-3 parliamentary constituency.
Assistant returning officers Rahima Khatun and Mejbaul Hossain released the results after the daylong voting on Sunday.
The polls to the seat had been deferred after the death of the Jatiya Oikya Front candidate TIM Fazle Rabbi, a former leader of the Jatiya Party, 10 days before the Dec 30 general election.
Yunus drew 121,163 votes with the ‘boat’ symbol while his nearest rival Dilara Khandaker Shilpi bagged 24,385 votes with the Jatiya Party’s ‘plough’ logo.
BNP candidate Moinul Hasan Sadik withdrew from the race for the Sadullapur-Palashbarhi seat citing fear of rigging and other irregularities.
