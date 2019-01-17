Quader urges allies to lead opposition, saying it would be better for both

If allies within the 14-party alliance agreed to go over to the opposition, it would help them and the government, the ruling party’s general secretary said on Thursday.

‘If they agree they can form a constructive opposition bloc in parliament, which would be beneficial to them and the government,” he said.

Quader was responding to reporters’ questions after inspecting works being done at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of Awami League’s victory rally scheduled for Saturday.

While Jatiya Party’s role as the next official opposition has been confirmed, the fate of seven MPs from various ally parties and two more from Bikalpa Dhara is yet to be decided.

“Many among them have decided to play the role of opposition in parliament. According to me, alliance members are better off in the opposition,” Quader said.

“MPs from alliance parties should act as strong opposition to the ruling party by offering constructive criticism. This move will ensure good governance. They can point out the government’s mistakes and offer ways to correct them.”

“The government would be able to skip many mistakes if the allies were engaged in constructive criticism in parliament as opposition,” he added.

Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no conflict between the leaders of Awami League and their allies.

“The alliance of 14-party is an ideological alliance. And our alliance with Jatiya Party is a strategic one, which comes into effect during polls. We will decide what role the alliance party lawmakers will play through discussion.”

Quader criticised the BNP and their alliance Jatiya Oikya Front for their comments. “The BNP’s situation is pathetic. Their alliance with Oikya Front is in danger. BNP, though defeated, is acting recklessly.”

The Awami League contested the 11th national election on Dec 30, forming the Grand alliance that includes the 14-party alliance plus Jatiya Party (JAPA), Jatiya Party (JP) and Bikalpa Dhara.

The Grand Alliance, using the Awami League’s boat symbol, bagged 288 out of the 299 seats where voting was held. The Awami League itself won 257 seats, securing a third-consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front won eight seats.

Jatiya Party won 22 seats to become the second largest bloc in parliament and will again form the official opposition, but this time with party chairman HM Ershad as leader of the opposition.

The Jatiya Party, despite being in opposition, had roles in Awami League’s previous cabinet. But this time, Awami League chief Hasina did not include any representatives of ally parties into her cabinet.

Awami league leaders have been hinting at plans to urge ally leaders to go over to the opposition side, but leaders at Workers’ Party, JSD, JP and Tariqat Federation have strongly stated that they want to remain in the ruling alliance.