Quader urges allies to lead opposition, saying it would be better for both
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 07:43 PM BdST
Even though ally leaders disagree, Awami League’s Obaidul Quader believes it is best if ally parties become the opposition in parliament.
If allies within the 14-party alliance agreed to go over to the opposition, it would help them and the government, the ruling party’s general secretary said on Thursday.
‘If they agree they can form a constructive opposition bloc in parliament, which would be beneficial to them and the government,” he said.
Quader was responding to reporters’ questions after inspecting works being done at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of Awami League’s victory rally scheduled for Saturday.
While Jatiya Party’s role as the next official opposition has been confirmed, the fate of seven MPs from various ally parties and two more from Bikalpa Dhara is yet to be decided.
“Many among them have decided to play the role of opposition in parliament. According to me, alliance members are better off in the opposition,” Quader said.
“The government would be able to skip many mistakes if the allies were engaged in constructive criticism in parliament as opposition,” he added.
Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no conflict between the leaders of Awami League and their allies.
“The alliance of 14-party is an ideological alliance. And our alliance with Jatiya Party is a strategic one, which comes into effect during polls. We will decide what role the alliance party lawmakers will play through discussion.”
Quader criticised the BNP and their alliance Jatiya Oikya Front for their comments. “The BNP’s situation is pathetic. Their alliance with Oikya Front is in danger. BNP, though defeated, is acting recklessly.”
The Grand Alliance, using the Awami League’s boat symbol, bagged 288 out of the 299 seats where voting was held. The Awami League itself won 257 seats, securing a third-consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front won eight seats.
Jatiya Party won 22 seats to become the second largest bloc in parliament and will again form the official opposition, but this time with party chairman HM Ershad as leader of the opposition.
The Jatiya Party, despite being in opposition, had roles in Awami League’s previous cabinet. But this time, Awami League chief Hasina did not include any representatives of ally parties into her cabinet.
Awami league leaders have been hinting at plans to urge ally leaders to go over to the opposition side, but leaders at Workers’ Party, JSD, JP and Tariqat Federation have strongly stated that they want to remain in the ruling alliance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP takes up two-day programme to celebrate Zia’s 83rd birth anniversary
- Government hit hard by TIB report on election: Rizvi
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- Quader bins TIB report, fires salvo at Fakhrul
- TIB report on Bangladesh election sides with BNP, Jamaat, information minister says
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- Discontent in Jatiya Party: its charter may see reform
- Awami League opens nomination form sales for women’s reserved seats
Most Read
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition