Government hit hard by TIB report on election: Rizvi
Published: 17 Jan 2019 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 04:20 PM BdST
The Awami League government and the Election Commission have been hit hard by the publication of the Transparency International Bangladesh report that claimed vote rigging during the Dec 30 election, says BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Rizvi, senior joint secretary general, made the remark on Thursday in reaction to the comments by Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and the EC in connection with the TIB report.
"The government and the EC have received a big blow from the TIB report. The ministers and the EC are now struggling to hide their faces since the TIB report has exposed vote frauds,” said Rizvi in a press briefing at the BNP's central office at Naya Paltan.
The TIB report said on Tuesday that they have found evidence of irregularities in 47 seats out of 50 after surveying them on the voting day in Dec 30.
According to TIB, the 11th parliamentary election has been controversial due to various irregularities, which included candidates not getting equal opportunities.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud swiftly responded to the allegations saying: “There is no difference between TIB’s election research report and the BNP’s statement. In fact, TIB has published a report on behalf of the BNP-Jamaat alliance.”
Most of the TIB report is “faulty, one-sided, and politically motivated”, said the Awami League leader.
EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed has said that the report is politically ‘motivated’ while Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda remarked that the TIB’s statement is 'unacceptable.'
The Awami League has formed the government for the third consecutive term after winning the Dec 30 by a landslide. The BNP and its allies, having won eight seats in total, have been demanding a re-election.
"Many democratic countries from around the world have said that this election is questionable. They have not accepted this election and have demanded an investigation. The world has called this election the worst election in history,” said Rizvi.
