BNP takes up two-day programme to celebrate Zia’s 83rd birth anniversary

On the first day of the programme on Friday, a discussion will be held at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium at 3:00pm. On Saturday, people will gather around Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to pay their homage and hold special prayers at 10:00am.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme schedule from a press conference in Dhaka.

Former President Zia was born on Jan 19, 1936 in Bogura. He was killed at the Chattogram Circuit House in 1981 in a failed army rebellion.

To mark the 83rd birth anniversary of Zia, the BNP’s offices across the country will fly the party flag, said Rizvi.

The BNP founder's birthday will also be celebrated in districts, metropolitans and municipalities.