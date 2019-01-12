PM Hasina urges BNP to join parliament for democracy
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the MPs-elect of BNP to join parliament for the sake of democracy.
"The BNP should come to parliament for the sake of democracy, if they want,” Hasina said in her introductory speech at a joint meeting of the Awami League Advisory Council and Executive Committee in Dhaka on Saturday.
In the Dec 30 election, the Awami League bagged 257 seats, its key ally Jatiya Party won 22, and the opposition alliance led by the BNP eight.
Hasina, also the president of Awami League, called upon the BNP leaders to uphold democratic practices.
“The BNP lost the election. It is their failure. They should blame themselves for this,” she said.
“If a political party does not have any leadership, if there is nobody to lead it, how can that political party think of winning the election?”
