Home > Politics

PM Hasina urges BNP to join parliament for democracy

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the MPs-elect of BNP to join parliament for the sake of democracy.

"The BNP should come to parliament for the sake of democracy, if they want,” Hasina said in her introductory speech at a joint meeting of the Awami League Advisory Council and Executive Committee in Dhaka on Saturday.

In the Dec 30 election, the Awami League bagged 257 seats, its key ally Jatiya Party won 22, and the opposition alliance led by the BNP eight.

The Jatiya Oikya Front rejected the election results and demanded the re-election accusing the government of rigging the vote.

Hasina, also the president of Awami League, called upon the BNP leaders to uphold democratic practices.

“The BNP lost the election. It is their failure. They should blame themselves for this,” she said.

“If a political party does not have any leadership, if there is nobody to lead it, how can that political party think of winning the election?”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sajeeb Wazed (File photo)

Sajeeb Wazed analyses AL’s win

Kamal regrets Jamaat participation in polls

They question polls because they lost: Quader

Govt fears talks on fake polls: Rizvi

Ershad is no more PM’s special envoy

Oikya Front’s national dialogue laughable: Quader

2008 polls proved AL support: Hasina

Ex-Tarique aide Apu remanded

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.